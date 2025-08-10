Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Acquires 22,738 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned approximately 1.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QVMS opened at $26.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.96.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of small-cap companies in the US that exhibit quality, value and momentum factors. QVMS was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

