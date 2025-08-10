Clean Energy Transition LLP Makes New $55.43 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY)

Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,893,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $55,429,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 6.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 38,928,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,095,726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,213,243 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,330,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,265,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,288 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 23,525.2% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,428,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,196,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $25.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.36. Weyerhaeuser Company has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $34.03.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser Company will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

