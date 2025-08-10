Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New $244,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 43,296.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 857,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,176,000 after purchasing an additional 855,961 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 900,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,795,000 after purchasing an additional 161,547 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 42.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 500,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,614,000 after purchasing an additional 148,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,670 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,277.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,363.30. The trade was a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Balan Nair bought 360 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 9,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $256.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $368.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $256.03 and a one year high of $437.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.06 by ($0.88). The business had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.59.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

