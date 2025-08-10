Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after acquiring an additional 49,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,438,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $151,897,000 after acquiring an additional 687,675 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 20,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,280. This represents a 4.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $99.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.68. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.36%.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.