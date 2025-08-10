Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 822 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kenvue by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 245,885,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211,748 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,144,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,882,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600,682 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Kenvue in the fourth quarter worth $467,864,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kenvue by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,948,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,306 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 34.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,670,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,691,000 after purchasing an additional 5,011,431 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Price Performance

KVUE stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.41. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.83. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is 110.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on KVUE. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.38.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

