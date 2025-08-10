Citigroup Inc. Has $78.30 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,084,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $78,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KANZHUN Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Daiwa America upgraded KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

KANZHUN Company Profile



Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

