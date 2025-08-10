Citigroup Inc. Has $78.30 Million Position in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,084,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,280 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $78,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AI Squared Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $531,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 33,763 shares during the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN in the 1st quarter valued at $1,013,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 437,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,821,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424,153 shares during the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KANZHUN Stock Up 2.7%
Shares of BZ stock opened at $21.08 on Friday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $10.57 and a 12 month high of $21.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.26. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34 and a beta of 0.41.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KANZHUN Company Profile
Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.
