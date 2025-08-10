Citigroup Inc. Acquires 387,907 Shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 991,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 387,907 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 24.48% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $68,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $69,090,000. Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,692,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1,670.3% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 283,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,552,000 after acquiring an additional 301,397 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,450,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 164.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,963,000 after acquiring an additional 415,616 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $80.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.71. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $61.33 and a 1 year high of $84.84.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

