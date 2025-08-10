Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $612,000 Stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,341,336 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,672,023,000 after buying an additional 6,395,375 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,066,883 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $749,382,000 after buying an additional 228,408 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,930,178 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $582,251,000 after buying an additional 822,454 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,447,099 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,297,000 after buying an additional 1,020,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 4.0% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,691,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $361,714,000 after purchasing an additional 293,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 23,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $1,271,020.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,513 shares in the company, valued at $451,274.13. This represents a 73.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

General Motors Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE GM opened at $53.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $41.60 and a 12 month high of $61.24.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.87 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 9.52%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

