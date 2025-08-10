Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Has $534,000 Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,144 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Copart by 289.6% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 25,512 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Copart in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Copart by 52.2% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the last quarter. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Copart by 53.3% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 854,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,347,000 after purchasing an additional 297,210 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPRT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Copart in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $46.19 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $54.21.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Copart had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 32.21%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $1,118,405.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,798.61. This trade represents a 43.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

