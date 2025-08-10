Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,956,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,620,154,000 after purchasing an additional 30,054 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 521,609.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,363,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,887,718,000 after buying an additional 2,362,892 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Booking by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 368,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,831,499,000 after buying an additional 58,357 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 285,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,318,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Booking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 278,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,381,534,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Stock Down 0.5%

BKNG opened at $5,405.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5,569.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5,099.02. The company has a market capitalization of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,394.85 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $41.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6,000.00 price target (up from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,750.00 price target (up from $5,077.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Booking from $6,000.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $5,360.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,781.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Booking

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,695.00, for a total value of $5,769,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 26,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,674,935. This trade represents a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $16,963,769. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.