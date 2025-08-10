Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 48,943 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,515,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,943 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $175,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $137.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.76 and a fifty-two week high of $138.29.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.