Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,031,331 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 213,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $240,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 137.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stephens raised shares of CoStar Group to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 25,000 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,330,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 319,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,790,620.97. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cynthia Cammett Cann sold 2,033 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $188,764.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,837.35. The trade was a 7.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 378.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.26 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $781.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.06 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 2.88% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

