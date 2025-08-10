Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $238.22 Million Stock Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,786,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,656 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $238,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,828,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,687,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,348 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Entergy by 142.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,594,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,334,034,000 after purchasing an additional 10,347,926 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Entergy by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,884,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $976,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,773,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $589,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,956,122 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Entergy by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,375,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359,445 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Stock Performance

ETR stock opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. Entergy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $57.65 and a fifty-two week high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. Entergy had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 59.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 4,463 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $403,901.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,279. The trade was a 57.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho set a $97.00 price target on shares of Entergy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Entergy

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.