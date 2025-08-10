Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $218.80 Million Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,432,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,742 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $218,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,631 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OXY opened at $44.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.94 and its 200 day moving average is $44.33. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.78 and a 12 month high of $59.11.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 13.78%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 56.80%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

