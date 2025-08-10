Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) by 23.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 516,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after buying an additional 23,244 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,425,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $366,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 178,460 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust alerts:

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 12 month low of $27.87 and a 12 month high of $39.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.10.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.