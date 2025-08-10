CCM Investment Group LLC Takes Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.9% in the first quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.68.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE LOW opened at $241.37 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.38 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.39 and a 200-day moving average of $230.78. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.77%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

