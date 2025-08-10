CCM Investment Group LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 435,031.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,535,000 after acquiring an additional 770,005 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth about $442,530,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after buying an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in AutoZone by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 936,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,296,000 after buying an additional 65,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in AutoZone by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,603,000 after buying an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $4,036.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,737.09 and a 200 day moving average of $3,644.88. The company has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,898.57 and a 12-month high of $4,094.69.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $36.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total transaction of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Truist Financial set a $3,995.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 target price (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $3,950.00 target price on AutoZone in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

