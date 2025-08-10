CCM Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,427,000. Avantis Real Estate ETF accounts for 5.4% of CCM Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CCM Investment Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Avantis Real Estate ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 276.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Clune & Associates LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Avantis Real Estate ETF alerts:

Avantis Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5%

AVRE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.71 and a fifty-two week high of $48.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.39. The stock has a market cap of $599.61 million, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.96.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Real Estate ETF (AVRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global REIT index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to real estate securities around the world. AVRE was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.