CCM Investment Group LLC Makes New $1.99 Million Investment in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

CCM Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,623,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,340,966,000 after acquiring an additional 21,428,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in International Paper by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,019,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of International Paper from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.03.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. International Paper Company has a one year low of $43.27 and a one year high of $60.36. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -475.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). International Paper had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is -1,850.00%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.