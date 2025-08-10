CCM Investment Group LLC Invests $9.56 Million in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 81,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,563,000. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.0% of CCM Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $106.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $455.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.25%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.