CCM Investment Group LLC Invests $2.32 Million in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

CCM Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 63,128 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,975,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $887,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 10.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bernstein Bank cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.93.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.22. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 21.52%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

