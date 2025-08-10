Cary Street Partners Financial LLC Has $323,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cary Street Partners Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $162.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cloudflare

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 34,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.17, for a total value of $6,859,825.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 241,550 shares in the company, valued at $48,351,063.50. This trade represents a 12.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 59,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.30, for a total transaction of $11,843,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 241,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,382,465. The trade was a 19.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 691,062 shares of company stock worth $122,093,547 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

NYSE NET opened at $204.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -601.56 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.44. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.88 and a 1 year high of $219.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $512.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.58 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

