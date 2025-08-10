CapsoVision, Inc.’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:CV)

CapsoVision’s (NASDAQ:CV – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 11th. CapsoVision had issued 5,500,000 shares in its public offering on July 2nd. The total size of the offering was $27,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During CapsoVision’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $6.00 target price on CapsoVision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CapsoVision in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded CapsoVision to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th.

Shares of CV stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. CapsoVision has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $5.72.

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company that develops advanced imaging and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies that are deployed in our capsule endoscopy solutions to identify abnormalities of the gastrointestinal (“GI”) tract for diagnostic and screening purposes. We developed our first capsule endoscope system, currently comprising the CapsoCam Plus single-usecapsule and the CapsoCloud and CapsoView software, to panoramically visualize the small-bowel mucosa to investigate abnormalities such as obscure GI bleeding and Crohn’s disease.

