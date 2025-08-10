Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP lessened its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City comprises 3.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $14,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 209.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 49.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $66.49 and a twelve month high of $87.72.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.56%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

