Campion Asset Management Sells 260 Shares of Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

Campion Asset Management decreased its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 354.9% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 150,876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 294,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 485,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 63,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,795,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 157,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC opened at $45.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.80. Exelon Corporation has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.38.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

