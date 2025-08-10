Campion Asset Management Lowers Holdings in Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)

Campion Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in O. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 288.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Performance

O stock opened at $57.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. Realty Income Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.71 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.01). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.34% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Corporation will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 570.0%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.36.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

