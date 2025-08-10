Bornite Capital Management LP Takes $440,000 Position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)

Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000. Cameco comprises about 0.1% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avos Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Avos Capital Management LLC now owns 59,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $1,513,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter valued at $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 2.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 653,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,902,000 after purchasing an additional 14,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 41.8% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Cameco from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.65.

Cameco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $77.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $80.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.19. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.53 and a beta of 1.06.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $467.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

