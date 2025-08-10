BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) Receives $112.58 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.5833.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BOKF. Wells Fargo & Company set a $110.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BOK Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on BOK Financial from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on BOK Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on BOK Financial from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd.

Institutional Trading of BOK Financial

BOK Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BOK Financial by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 10,687.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 51,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 50,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in BOK Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 236,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after purchasing an additional 18,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOKF opened at $101.28 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a 52-week low of $85.07 and a 52-week high of $121.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.21. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $525.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

BOK Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.31%.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

