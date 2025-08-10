BNP Paribas Exane Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $9.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GT. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GT opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.37. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.22%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3,894.3% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 147.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter worth $31,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

(Get Free Report)

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

Featured Stories

