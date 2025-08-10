Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BDTX shares. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 221,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $2.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 2.87. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $6.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.14.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma.

