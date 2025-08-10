Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Financial Contrast

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for InfuSystem and Bioventus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InfuSystem 0 0 0 3 4.00 Bioventus 0 1 3 0 2.75

InfuSystem presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.56%. Bioventus has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 98.70%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bioventus is more favorable than InfuSystem.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

InfuSystem has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

71.1% of InfuSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Bioventus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.4% of InfuSystem shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Bioventus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InfuSystem and Bioventus”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InfuSystem $139.89 million 1.33 $870,000.00 $0.23 38.39 Bioventus $567.70 million 1.00 -$156.23 million N/A N/A

InfuSystem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares InfuSystem and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InfuSystem 1.12% 2.78% 1.41% Bioventus -7.11% 15.61% 4.01%

Summary

InfuSystem beats Bioventus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InfuSystem

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Patient Services and Device Solutions. It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states. The company also sells, rents, and leases new and pre-owned pole-mounted and ambulatory infusion pumps, and other durable medical equipment; sells treatment-related consumables; and provides biomedical recertification, maintenance, and repair services for oncology practices, as well as other healthcare site settings comprising hospitals, home care and home infusion providers, skilled nursing and acute care facilities, pain centers, and others. In addition, it offers local and field-based customer support, as well as operates pump service and repair centers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Rochester Hills, Michigan.

About Bioventus

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes that increase bone formation to stimulate bone healing in spinal fusions and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic products used for precise bone cutting and sculpting, soft tissue management, and tissue debridement, in various surgeries, including minimally invasive applications. The company's product include, Osteoamp, an allograft-derived bone graft for bone grafting procedures; Exponent matrix for posterolateral spine procedures; Purebone for bone grafting procedures; Signafuse bone graft; Interfuse bone graft; Osteomatrix+ synthetic bone graft; Extractor for autologous cell and bone marrow extraction; reficio bone matrix; nexus ultrasonic surgical system; bonescalpel surgical solution; SonaStar for surgical procedures; and SonicOne ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system. The company's restorative therapies include a bone stimulation system and devices to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. Its products include exogen, a bone healing system; L300 GO, a foot drop system; H200 rehabilitation system; Vector, a body weight support system; and Bioness integrated therapy system. It developing Talisman pulse generator and receiver for peripheral nerve stimulation. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

