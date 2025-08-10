Biltmore Family Office LLC Purchases New Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGX. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 232.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,137,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,545,000 after buying an additional 23,425 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,127.84. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 8,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.40, for a total transaction of $1,384,230.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,784,484. The trade was a 43.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,888 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,135. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $177.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.46. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $146.17 and a 1 year high of $182.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

