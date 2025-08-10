Biltmore Family Office LLC Makes New $343,000 Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $205,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 24.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 26.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 355,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,848,000 after purchasing an additional 73,488 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $122.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.29.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.70 and a 200 day moving average of $104.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.40. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $115.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.16. American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

