Biltmore Family Office LLC Buys 1,700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 203.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.63 and a 1 year high of $277.83.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $11.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 15,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $4,142,166.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,685.25. This represents a 71.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 35,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total transaction of $9,707,143.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 262,329 shares in the company, valued at $71,820,433.62. This trade represents a 11.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock valued at $47,929,912. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

