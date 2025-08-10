Biltmore Family Office LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.7% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,405,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,252,000 after buying an additional 583,629 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,090,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,989,000 after buying an additional 208,991 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,493,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,580,000 after buying an additional 2,228,151 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $153.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.26 and its 200-day moving average is $163.68. The stock has a market cap of $359.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $149.91 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.95% and a return on equity of 32.69%. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (down from $178.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.88.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

