Best Gold Stocks To Consider – August 9th

Robinhood Markets, CocaCola, and Newmont are the three Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves the exploration, mining, refining or trading of gold. Their market value generally moves in line with the price of gold, though it can also be influenced by company-specific factors such as production costs, reserve quality and management performance. Investors often use gold stocks to gain leveraged exposure to changes in gold prices and to diversify their portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock traded up $3.40 on Friday, reaching $114.63. 41,800,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,111,400. Robinhood Markets has a 1-year low of $17.55 and a 1-year high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $101.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.00.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Shares of CocaCola stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $70.32. 9,229,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,864,419. CocaCola has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a market cap of $302.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

NEM traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $68.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,068,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,932,138. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $36.86 and a fifty-two week high of $70.29.

