Best Blockchain Stocks To Watch Today – August 9th

Oracle, Applied Digital, and Core Scientific are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, implement or leverage blockchain technology—distributed ledger systems that record transactions across multiple computers. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to the growth potential of blockchain applications in areas such as finance, supply chain management and healthcare without directly owning cryptocurrencies. Performance of blockchain stocks often correlates with broader tech trends and the adoption rate of decentralized systems. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

ORCL stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, reaching $250.04. 8,301,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,356,510. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.61, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.85. Oracle has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $260.87.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Applied Digital stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,003,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,180,088. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.20. Applied Digital has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $15.42.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of CORZ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 16,617,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,693,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.01. Core Scientific has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 6.60.

