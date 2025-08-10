Berger Financial Group Inc Buys 1,624 Shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, Director Johanna Flower sold 2,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.21, for a total transaction of $983,037.33. Following the sale, the director owned 81,383 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,632.43. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $101,484,738 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRWD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $405.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price target (up previously from $420.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.17.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $424.49 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $235.60 and a 12 month high of $517.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $425.50. The firm has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of -615.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a positive return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

