Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 32,609 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,824 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 32,609 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in TJX Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total value of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $131.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.79. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.71 and a 52 week high of $135.85. The company has a market capitalization of $147.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital set a $150.00 target price on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Daiwa America upgraded TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

