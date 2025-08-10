Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 2,228 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29,094.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,216,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,368 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,981,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 510.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 340,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,980,000 after purchasing an additional 284,489 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 756.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 298,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,317,000 after purchasing an additional 263,585 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

CBOE stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $252.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $234.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $218.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.38.

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

