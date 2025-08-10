Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 14,767 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,767 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 28,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,040,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,571,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $510.57 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $138.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $343.38 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Melius upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $523.93.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

