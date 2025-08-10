Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,128 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,447 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $250.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $702.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $260.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.81.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 target price (up from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.75.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

