Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $9.25 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AFL. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Aflac by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Aflac by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 30,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays set a $98.00 target price on Aflac and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,728 shares in the company, valued at $711,149.60. This represents a 29.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total value of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director owned 70,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

Aflac stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12 month low of $96.95 and a 12 month high of $115.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. Aflac had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.61%.

Aflac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.