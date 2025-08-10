Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSPD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $964,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,796,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Performance

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $12.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.60. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a one year low of $7.34 and a one year high of $18.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 61.11%. The company had revenue of $304.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on LSPD shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.74.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

