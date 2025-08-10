Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Badger Meter worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Badger Meter during the 1st quarter worth about $65,448,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 21,179.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 167,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 166,255 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Badger Meter by 184.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 256,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,350,000 after purchasing an additional 166,191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,586,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 182,382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,687,000 after buying an additional 95,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $188.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.57. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $238.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.38 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $224.00 price objective on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $284.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Badger Meter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.40.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

