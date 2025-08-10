AXS Investments LLC Sells 1,588 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,279 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 1.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warburton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 54.8% during the first quarter. Warburton Capital Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 8.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,575,962 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,977,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,546 shares during the period. Palacios Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% during the first quarter. Palacios Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 195.9% during the first quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the first quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $769.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $714.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $651.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $479.80 and a one year high of $784.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $1.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 39.99% and a return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $47.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 7.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $783.00 to $811.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $808.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $822.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Christopher K. Cox sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.80, for a total value of $11,517,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 222,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,608,999. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $776.38, for a total transaction of $399,835.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,436,673.30. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 275,024 shares of company stock valued at $199,983,159. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

