Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lowered its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 86.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,815,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,079,145,000 after purchasing an additional 841,772 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 58,725.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 764,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $402,210,000 after purchasing an additional 763,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 23,203.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 614,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $322,961,000 after purchasing an additional 611,418 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 29.8% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 927,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,977,000 after buying an additional 212,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,632,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,540,005,000 after buying an additional 185,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 5,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $4,493,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,482,400. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $738.84, for a total value of $960,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,858.36. This represents a 21.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,642 shares of company stock valued at $25,090,528 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $870.00 target price on Axon Enterprise and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Shares of AXON opened at $842.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.02, a P/E/G ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.95. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $346.71 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $774.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $665.08.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $668.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

