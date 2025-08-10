Aveo Capital Partners LLC Has $505,000 Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGP. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13,900.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the first quarter worth $60,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Price Performance

SPGP stock opened at $107.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.10. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $84.13 and a one year high of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.