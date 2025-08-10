Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $215,000 in Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Duolingo by 323.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $370.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.40, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $410.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.33. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.87 and a 1-year high of $544.93.

Insider Activity at Duolingo

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $252.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.41, for a total value of $3,444,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,797.52. This represents a 99.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,939,300. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DUOL shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Duolingo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $400.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $340.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duolingo from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Duolingo from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $454.20.

About Duolingo

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

