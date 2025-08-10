Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. May Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NIO opened at $4.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.84. NIO Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.71.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.46 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 286.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIO Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NIO. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on NIO from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.70 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

